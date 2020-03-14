A barrage of rockets hit a base housing US and other coalition troops north of Baghdad, Iraqi security officials said Saturday, just days after a similar attack killed three servicemen, including two Americans.

There was no immediate word on casualties at Camp Taji, according to the officials, who spoke on condition of anonymity in line with regulations.

The officials said over a dozen rockets landed inside the base. Some struck the coalition quarters, while others fell on a runway used by Iraqi forces.

The attack was unusual because it occured during the day. Previous assaults on military bases housing US troops typically occurred overnight.

The earlier attack against Camp Taji on Wednesday prompted American airstrikes Friday against what US officials said were mainly weapons facilities belonging to Kataib Hezbollah, the Iran-backed militia group believed to be responsible.

However, Iraq's military said those air strikes killed five security force members and a civilian.

Iran-backed Shia militia groups vowed to exact revenge for Friday's US trikes, signalling another cycle of tit-for-tat violence between Washington and Tehran that could play out inside Iraq.