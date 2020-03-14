At least 20 people have been killed in some of the worst storms to hit Egypt in decades, the country's prime minister said in a statement on Friday.

The North African country has been battered by heavy rain and strong winds that began in the earlier hours of Thursday and continued on Friday.

"Egypt has not experienced such weather conditions for nearly 35 or 40 years," Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly said. "These weather conditions resulted in at least 20 deaths across the country."

Traffic, trains, ports and flights were affected.