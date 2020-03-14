Hong Kong democracy activist Chan Kin-man walked free from prison on Saturday saying he had no regrets for his leading role in the 2014 Umbrella civil disobedience movement and that sacrifice was needed to achieve universal suffrage.

"Life in prison was difficult, but I have no regret at all... as this is a necessary price to pay for fighting for democracy," Chan said, chanting "I want universal suffrage" with dozens of supporters.

"I think after the last few months, Hong Kong people understand more why we had to use civil disobedience to fight for freedom."

A retired sociologist and one of the three leaders of the pro-democracy movement, Chan was found guilty last year of conspiracy to commit public nuisance for his role in planning and mobilising supporters during the 79-day protest that brought parts of the Chinese-ruled city to a standstill.

The Umbrella protests staged peaceful sit-ins, blocking major roads in the Asian financial hub, in a push for full democracy, although they failed to wrest concessions from Beijing.

The Umbrella movement got its name because activists used umbrellas to shield themselves from tear gas and pepper spray.