The new virus has shuttered all schools, banished cheek-kissing and upended daily life across France, but President Emmanuel Macron won't let it disrupt democracy, so he's maintaining nationwide elections this weekend.

The virus is sure to dominate the voting process anyway, as French voters choose their mayors and tens of thousands of local officials in the first round of elections Sunday.

Authorities fear the new coronavirus and the COVID-19 disease it causes will scare people away from polling stations and have a serious impact on turnout. But postponing the elections would have been complicated, and would have exposed Macron to criticism from his many rivals that he was flouting democratic freedoms.

Voting stations are under orders to allow a one-meter gap between people in queues, and to provide soap or hydroalcoholic gel and disinfectant wipes for voting machines.

In addition, authorities advised voters to bring their own pen to sign the voting register.

“We'll have to make sure that the measures against the virus and health recommendations are strictly respected,” Macron said Thursday in a televised address to the French nation. The speech was aimed at curtailing the virus and calming the public, as France's number of cases jumped past 2,800, including 61 deaths.

Two rounds in 35,000 communes

Elections are taking place in two rounds in all 35,000 French communes, some of only a few dozen inhabitants. Voters will choose between lists of candidates running for mayor and town council seats.

If no list gets the absolute majority in the first round, all lists that receive more than 10 percent of votes will qualify for the second round on March 22.

The election is a tough challenge for Macron’s 3-year-old centrist party, which is competing for the first time in municipal elections and still lacks local roots across France.

LREM (La Republique en Marche, or “The Republic on the Move”) was born during the 2017 presidential campaign to support Macron's candidacy.

The head of LREM, Stanislas Guerini, has set no precise goal for the elections. “My ambition is to allow a new generation of local officials to emerge,” he told Le Figaro newspaper. “LREM is a young movement; I make it grow step by step, with modesty."

The last municipal elections in 2014 saw a record low turnout of 63.7percent, and this time it is sure to be lower.

Macron's unpopularity may add another hurdle to LREM candidates.

His government faced months of protests from the yellow vest movement against perceived social injustice, as his pro-business policies are widely seen as favoring the wealthier. This winter, weeks of strikes and street demonstrations against a planned pension overhaul disrupted the country.