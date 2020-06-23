YPG/PKK terrorists have killed five innocent civilians and injured a dozen others in a bomb attack in northern Syria.

"The YPG/ PKK terrorist organisation continues to attack innocent Syrian civilians," Turkey's National Defence Ministry said on Twitter on Tuesday, adding that the attack also injured 12 civilians.

The deadly attack took place in the town of Tel Halaf, part of Turkey’s Operation Peace Spring zone, just south of Turkey’s border with Syria.

"The PKK/YPG terrorist organisation carried out 62 attacks from Tel Rifaat on Operation Euphrates Shield and Operation Olive Branch zones within the last month, and 10 PKK/YPG terrorists were neutralised," the ministry said.

READ MORE: PKK/YPG supporters rejoice in the Afrin terror attack