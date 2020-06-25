The coronavirus outbreak that has infected 256 people in Beijing since early June is "under control", but fears still remain over the risk of community transmission.

Authorities have raced to contain the outbreak linked to the largest wholesale food market in Beijing after the first case was announced on June 11, leading to a partial lockdown of the city.

"The Beijing epidemic directly linked to Xinfadi (market) is basically under control, but at the same time we have discovered household and workplace cluster infections and cases of community transmission," said Beijing municipal government spokesman Xu Hejian at a briefing on Wednesday.

"The prevention and control situation remains complicated, we cannot lower our guard in the slightest."

Officials found that 253 out of 256 Beijing cases were linked to Xinfadi in the south of the city, while contact tracing for the remaining three was still ongoing.

READ MORE: Wholesale food markets' hygiene called into question after Beijing outbreak

Mass nucleic acid testing

The city announced seven new cases on Wednesday, with the rate of infection slowing since the start of this week.