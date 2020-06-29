Vietnam's aviation authority has said it had grounded all Pakistani pilots working for local airlines, amid concern from global regulators that some pilots may have been using "dubious" licences.

"The head of the Civil Aviation Authority of Vietnam (CAAV) has ordered a suspension for all Pakistani pilots working for Vietnamese airlines," the CAAV said in a statement on Monday.

The suspension will be in effect until further notice from CAAV, it said, adding that the authority is coordinating with Pakistani authorities to review the pilots' profiles.

Pakistan said last week it will ground 262 airline pilots whose credentials may have been falsified, after global airlines body, IATA said that irregularities found in pilot licences at Pakistan International Airlines represent a "serious lapse" in safety controls.

Foreign citizenship