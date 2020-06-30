Britain has reimposed lockdown measures on a city hit by the coronavirus outbreak, in the first big test of Prime Minister Boris Johnson's "whack-a-mole" strategy to control the disease while getting the economy moving again.

Ministers on Monday ordered schools and non-essential shops to be closed and postponed the planned reopening of pubs in the central English city of Leicester after an alarming spike in cases of Covid-19.

Britain has suffered the deadliest outbreak of the virus in Europe, with more than 43,000 deaths, but Johnson last month began easing nationwide stay-at-home orders imposed in late March.

Amid warnings he was moving too fast, with infection and death rates falling but slowly, he vowed to clamp down on local outbreaks like the game "whack-a-mole".

Virus-hit hospitals and factories have been shut so far but the measures in Leicester, with a population of 340,000, is the first move to restore lockdown on such a large scale.

"We must control this virus. We must keep people safe," Health Secretary Matt Hancock told parliament after a lengthy meeting with local leaders, some of whom had opposed the measures.

"Local action like this an important tool in our armoury to deal with outbreaks while we get the country back on our feet."

Build, build, build

The dramatic action threatens to overshadow Johnson's big speech on Tuesday setting out how he plans to "build, build, build" to get Britain out of a deep recession brought on by the lockdown.

Johnson said Britain needed the type of massive economic response that US president Franklin D Roosevelt mobilised to deal with the Great Depression.

He has earmarked $1.2 billion for school repairs and a further $4.9 billion for "shovel-ready" projects that cover everything for road maintenance to public transport.

In extracts of his speech released by Downing Street, Johnson said his plan "sounds positively Rooseveltian, it sounds like a New Deal".