A male suspect stabbed and wounded a police officer before he was shot dead in Glasgow on Friday.

Authorities are not treating the incident that left five other men wounded as terrorism, First Minister Nicola Sturgeon said.

The suspect died at a Glasgow hotel that appeared to be largely housing asylum-seekers and refugees.

'Details yet to be determined'

The 42-year-old police officer stabbed during the incident at the Park Inn Hotel on Friday was in a critical but stable condition.

Five men between the ages of 17 and 53 also were hospitalized.

Sturgeon said, “it's been a dreadful afternoon for the city of Glasgow.” She says police are still investigating and she urged the public to avoid speculation.

“The police have just confirmed that at this stage they are not treating this as a terrorist incident," Sturgeon said.

“But of course, there are still details yet to be determined.”

'Much speculation'

Sturgeon said she had spoken with British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, who expressed his concern and sympathies.