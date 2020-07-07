WORLD
2 MIN READ
Tribal activists ambushed in Bangladesh's restive southeastern hills
Gunmen kill at least six supporters of a group associated with Jan Sanhati Samiti insurgent movement, about 400 kilometres southeast of the capital, Dhaka.
Tribal activists ambushed in Bangladesh's restive southeastern hills
Picture shows personnel of Bangladesh's Rapid Action Battalion who are credited with helping reduce insurgency in the country's west. / AFP Archive
July 7, 2020

At least six tribal activists have been shot dead in an ambush by a rival group in Bangladesh's restive Chittagong Hill Tracts, where scores have died in an insurgency in recent years.

Gunmen attacked supporters of a splinter group off the Jan Sanhati Samiti (JSS) insurgent movement at Bagmara in Bandarban district, about 400 kilometres southeast of the capital Dhaka on Tuesday, police officers said.

The splinter group's district head was among the dead and three other people were critically wounded, SM Mobassher Hossain, deputy head of the Bandarban police, said.

The JSS is the main insurgent group in Bangladesh's three Chittagong hill districts that include Bandarban.

Recommended

It fought a battle with government forces that claimed about 2,500 lives in the area from the early 1980s until a peace treaty was signed in 1997.

Despite the accord and withdrawal of most troops from the region, unrest has continued as tribal groups demand key clauses of the deal be implemented, including dismantling the villages of Bengali settlers and army camps.

In recent years insurgent groups have splintered, setting off in-fighting that has claimed scores of lives including several faction leaders.

In March last year, seven people were killed during a battle in Bandarban.

SOURCE:AP
Explore
Indonesia suspends TikTok licence over failure to share data
US judge dismisses lawsuit accusing UNRWA of funding Hamas
Sarah Mullally appointed first woman to lead Church of England
Syria goes to the polls: A primer on the first post-Assad electoral exercise
Manchester synagogue attack victim accidentally shot by officers – police
Israel illegally intercepts final Gaza-bound flotilla boat as far-right minister mocks activists
Putin warns Europe as world enters 'polycentric era'
Luxembourg’s grand duke to step down after 25 years, son set to succeed throne
Ecuador president says key gang leader with $1M bounty recaptured in Colombia
Munich airport reopens after drone disruption amid growing European security fears
Turkish President Erdogan marks 838th anniversary of Jerusalem's recapture
Russia open to Trump's Gaza peace plan but Palestinian statehood is key: Putin
Netflix loses over $15B in market value after Elon Musk calls for subscription cancellation
42,000 Palestinians in Gaza suffer life-changing injuries, one in four are children: WHO
US supplies of Tomahawks to Ukraine will be dangerously escalatory: Russia
Five years after Ladakh chill, India and China resume direct flights