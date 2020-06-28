Sudan has said its security forces arrested at least 122 people, including eight children, in the western Darfur region who intended to go and fight as mercenaries in neighbouring Libya.

Brig. Gen. Gamal Gomaa, a spokesman for the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces, said in a statement on Sunday that 72 of the arrested people belonged to the Sudanese Awakening Revolutionary Council, an armed group led by the former Janjaweed militia leader Musa Hilal.

Hilal was an adviser to Sudan’s longtime autocrat Omar al Bashir before they had a falling out.

Hilal quit his post in 2013 to establish his own armed group, and was sanctioned by the UN Security Council for his involvement in the Darfur conflict. He was arrested in November 2017 and is imprisoned in the capital, Khartoum.

Sudan is currently undergoing a fragile democratic transition after massive protests last year forced the military to topple al Bashir.

READ MORE: Libya says mercenaries threaten national security

The Darfur region remains scarred by war after a rebellion in the early 2000s against al Bashir was brutally suppressed.

Meanwhile, Libya in recent years has turned into a regional proxy war, with rival administrations in the east and the west, each backed by armed groups and foreign countries.

Gomaa did not say which warring side the arrested had intended to fight for.

Libya's UN-recognised unity government has long accused Sudan of sending fighters to back renegade warlord Khalifa Haftar who controls territory in the country's east.

READ MORE: How the UAE is coercing young Sudanese into becoming mercenaries