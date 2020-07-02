A Turkish court has heard arguments from both sides on converting Istanbul's sixth-century Hagia Sophia back into a mosque and will announce its verdict within 15 days.

Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has proposed restoring the mosque status of the UNESCO World Heritage Site, a building at the heart of both Christian Byzantine and Muslim Ottoman empires and today one of Turkey's most visited monuments.

The government decision to turn the mosque into a museum was made in 1934 in the early years of the modern secular Turkish state founded by Mustafa Kemal Ataturk.

The case heard on Thursday explores the legality of that conversion.

The lawyer of the group seeking to convert the iconic edifice back into a mosque argued that the building was the personal property of Ottoman Sultan Mehmet II, who conquered Istanbul. The lawyer pressed for the annulment of a 1934 Council of Ministers' decision that turned it into a museum.

A state attorney, meanwhile, argued that the 1934 decision was legal.

He recommended the request be rejected, arguing that a decision on restoring the structure's Islamic heritage was up to the government, the agency said.

'Internal affair'

Turkey criticised US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo’s remarks on the country’s iconic Hagia Sophia.

In a statement released on Wednesday, Turkey's Foreign Ministry spokesman Hami Aksoy said: "We are astonished by the press release issued by the US Department of State on the status of the Hagia Sophia."

Turkey protects all of its cultural assets, including Hagia Sophia, without any discrimination within the framework of the tradition of tolerance from our culture and history, the statement added.

“The Hagia Sophia is the property of Turkey, like all our cultural assets located on our land,” it said.

Any issue regarding Hagia Sophia is “our internal affair as part of Turkey's sovereign rights”, the statement added.

“Naturally everyone is free to express their own opinion. However, it oversteps the mark to talk about our sovereignty rights using a language of 'warning and imposition',” the statement added.

Earlier on Wednesday, Pompeo said that the museum status should be maintained "as an exemplar of [Turkey's] commitment to respect the faith traditions and diverse history that contributed to the Republic of Turkey, and to ensure it remains accessible to all".

"The government of Turkey has administered the Hagia Sophia as a museum – officially recognised by UNESCO as part of the Historic Areas of Istanbul World Heritage Site – in an outstanding manner for nearly a century," he further said.