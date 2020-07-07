Sixty years ago, 17 African nations regained their independence from their colonial masters, bringing to an end decades of European rule. That phenomenal year became known as “The Year of Africa.”

As we mark this landmark occasion — which also marks the 135th anniversary of the infamous Berlin Conference — many are asking what has changed in over 60 years of independence, what hasn't, and why?

When independence came in 1960, bringing an “end” to around 75 years of colonial rule by Britain, France, and Belgium, and until World War I, Germany, high hopes for a better future were bright.

From oil-rich Nigeria on the far western edge of the Atlantic and pasture-rich Somalia in the Horn of Africa to the Democratic Republic of Congo in the heart of the continent and beautiful Madagascar in the middle of the Southern Indian Ocean - the past 60-years should have been a golden opportunity to flourish.

Needless to say, they have not, to the bewilderment and disappointment of many. One of the reasons for this has been the consistent overthrow of democratically elected leaders and governments, which all too frequently were directed by policy makers in London, Washington or Paris. In my opinion, this is the crux of Africa's stagnation.

In Asia, coups were typically staged by generals. Coups in Latin America were largely staged by colonels and, with some exception, generals. During Africa’s first forty years it was a former sergeant of the colonial army. The first was Sgt. Joseph Desire Mobutu in Congo in 1960; the beginning of a string of coups in Africa that still haunts us.

With Washington’s support, Mobutu misruled Congo, using the central bank as his personal account, for 32 years of the 20th century. In spite of this, President Reagan called him “a voice of good sense and goodwill.”

The fourth was Sgt. Etienne (later Gnassingbe) Eyadema in Togo in 1963; the year the African Union (then the Organisation for African Unity) was created.

When he died in office in 2005, the French helped his son Faure Gnassingbe seize power. Others, such as Sgt. Jean-Bedel Bokassa, who declared himself emperor of the Central African Republic and Sgt. Mathieu Kerekou in Benin, were all despots working for their “former” colonial leaders.

Indeed, by the end of the cold war, there was an average of 25 coups every decade in Africa. In fact, with the exception of Senegal, every country which regained independence in 1960 have experienced coups, and most more than once.

The many and varied disastrous and destabilising consequences of these coups should not be underestimated. One worth highlighting has been the illicit draining of Africa’s wealth.