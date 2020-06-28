Air strikes targeting positions of Iran-backed militias in eastern Syria killed nine fighters in the second such raid in 24 hours, a war monitor said on Sunday.

The Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said Israel was "likely responsible" for the strikes near the Iraqi border.

They came hours after a similar raid killed six other Tehran-backed fighters, raising the total toll to 15 killed in 24 hours, according to the monitor.

The fighters killed in the early Sunday raids were mostly Iraqi nationals, according to Observatory head Rami Abdul Rahman.

There was no official comment from Israel.

Israel has launched hundreds of strikes in Syria since the start of the civil war in 2011.

It has targeted Syrian regime forces, allied Iranian forces and fighters from the Lebanese Shia militant group Hezbollah.

It rarely confirms details of its operations in Syria but says Iran's presence in support of regime leader Bashar al Assad is a threat and that it will continue its strikes.

READ MORE: How Israel and Iran still sabotage each other amid the Covid-19 pandemic