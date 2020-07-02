The Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) late last month denounced India's removal of Kashmir's 'special status' and called on the Narendra Modi government to respect human rights and “refrain from changing the demographic structure” of the territory, and settle the dispute through the United Nations. Pakistan has been pushing for months for meeting like this one that took place in June this year, and the OIC had been slow to respond.

Conspicuously, individual Arab Gulf states have also not been forthcoming since last year offering tepid or muted responses, or no comment at all.

Worse – both Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates even expressed tacit and implicit support for India’s repressive and anti-democratic measures in Kashmir, with the former dismissing New Delhi’s abrogation of Article 370 as an “internal issue,” and the latter arguing it “would improve social justice and security…and further stability and peace.”

Far from “stability and peace,” the situation for Kashmir’s 8 million residents has moved from dire to catastrophic during the past year. India has not only escalated its military presence and anti-militancy operations in the Muslim-majority territory, but has also granted domicile rights to non-Kashmiri Indians, specifically those who have resided in the territory while serving in the military, or educational and civic institutions.

More than 25,000 domicile certificates have been granted in the past six weeks alone.

“This is a move to disenfranchise and dispossess the people of Jammu and Kashmir and displace them, ultimately. India is moving at a breakneck speed and has fast-tracked the issuing of these domicile certificates to non-natives,” Sardar Masood Khan, President of Pakistan Administered Kashmir, told me via telephone.

“We are moving towards a human rights apocalypse in the Indian occupied Jammu and Kashmir,” said Khan.

In an international virtual conference convened in Istanbul on Sunday and Monday, both Khan and Pakistan’s Federal Minister for Information Shibli Faraz called on both the United Nations and Organisation of Islamic Cooperation to “take immediate steps to stop India changing demography and distinct identity of the Indian occupied Jammu and Kashmir.”

Adding further specifics, Khan proposed a “Boycott, Divestment and Sanctions” movement against India, one modelled on the successful BDS Israel campaign, which began in 2005. Khan advocates that the import of 'non-halal meat and non-halal products from India' be banned.

This is Pakistan throwing down a direct challenge to the OIC, calling upon Muslim-majority countries to implement immediate and concrete measures to disrupt India’s effort to carry out demographic change in Kashmir.

So, how might the 57-member OIC respond?