TÜRKİYE
3 MIN READ
Fireworks truck explodes in Turkey ahead of controlled detonation
At least three gendarmerie personnel were killed in the blast that occurred as explosives and fireworks from a previous blast site were being transferred for disposal.
Fireworks truck explodes in Turkey ahead of controlled detonation
This aerial image shows the region of the blast which killed at least 3 military police officers and injured 6 others, July 9, 2020. / AA
July 9, 2020

A truck carrying fireworks exploded in northwestern Turkey, killing three gendarmerie officers and wounding 12 others.

The fireworks and explosives, which were from a factory where a blast last week killed seven people, were being transported to be destroyed in a controlled explosion in Sakarya, the Interior Ministry said on Thursday in a statement. The material exploded as it was being taken off the truck at a quarry, and two of the dead were from the bomb disposal unit of the gendarmerie, the ministry said.

Interior Minister Suleyman Soylu told journalists at the scene that the truck driver was in critical condition and 11 military police officers were wounded.

He said 15 tonnes of explosives had already been disposed of and the explosion took place when an estimated 1.5 tons remained. The explosion would be investigated, Soylu said.

Television footage showed a destroyed truck in a blackened pit, fire trucks and ambulances.

READ MORE:Scores injured, several dead at fireworks factory blast in Turkey's Sakarya

Recommended

The remaining explosives at the factory were ordered by the prosecutor's office to be destroyed in a controlled detonation at a stone pit in Taskisigi of Adapazari district, Sakarya Governor Cetin Oktay Kaldirim said.

Thursday's blast occurred in the mountainous area while the materials were still on the truck, the governor added.

Following the incident, Turkey's Interior Ministry said two out of the three gendarmerie forces personnel who were killed belonged to the disposal team.

The cause of the July 3 explosion at the factory, which is away from residential areas, was under investigation.

A factory owner and four employees were arrested.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Turkish President Erdogan marks 838th anniversary of Jerusalem's recapture
Turkish President Erdogan condemns Israel's attack on Gaza-bound Sumud Flotilla
Türkiye monitors citizens’ status after Israeli attack on Gaza-bound aid flotilla
Türkiye opens probe into detention of its citizens on Gaza-bound flotilla attacked by Israel
Türkiye's representative to UN calls for effective Security Council reforms
Israel’s attack on Gaza flotilla a 'terrorist act': Turkish Foreign Ministry
Erdogan: Gaza has had enough of blood, tears and destruction
How the UK–Türkiye defence partnership is reshaping European security
By Salih Mustafa Kazdal
Türkiye’s Foreign Minister Fidan travels to UAE on October 2 with Gaza ceasefire on agenda
Turkish minority council protests Greece’s school entry bar in Western Thrace
Türkiye's top security body vows to fight terror, calls for global action on Gaza
Ready to support humanitarian aid in Eastern Mediterranean: Turkish defence ministry
Türkiye's intelligence chief in Qatar for Gaza talks
Erdogan on UNGA: Palestine took centre stage, Israel isolated, Trump talks promising
India, Greece are closing ranks. What their growing military ties mean for the region
By Kazim Alam
Turkish high school students make history at CERN with award-winning physics project
By Yusuf Kamadan