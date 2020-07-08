Tel Aviv’s District Court shut down an appeal by the Jaffa Islamic Council on Tuesday, which sought to prevent construction of a homeless shelter on the 200-year old Al-Isaaf Muslim cemetery.

But this is hardly the first cemetery or heritage site to be demolished. Jaffa’s Hilton Hotel is built over the cemetery of Abd al-Nabi village. Tel Aviv University built a parking lot over the Sheikh al-Muwannis cemetery.

Khalid Malouh, an activist of the Jaffa Islamic Council spoke to TRT World about the controversial issue.

“There’s plenty of space in Jaffa. They are specifically targeting sites of heritage, and they’re using special forces to crack down on protesters. Over 17 people were arrested for trying to stop the digging. They’re offering to let us keep the bones,” says Malouh.

But that’s not all, he adds.

“This is only part of a larger strategy of discrimination seen in every part of our lives. Employment, security, courts, housing and media. This is our land, and we are still the majority even after they pushed 95 percent of us out during the Nakba.”

“What does that tell you?,” he asks plaintively.

The Al-Isaaf cemetery has been used for nearly 200 years, and is nearly at capacity. For Palestinians with relatives and ancestors buried there, the idea of construction that would see the tombstones razed and their occupants disturbed is preposterous.

Even Jerusalem has not escaped this. A Museum of Jewish Tolerance was built over the Mamilla cemetery.

The construction over the Al-Isaaf cemetery initially sparked days of demonstrations in the Arab-majority city of Jaffa, which was crushed by Israeli special police forces using brute force. Nonetheless, a temporary injunction against construction at the site was issued.