Evidence from a study by University College London (UCL) indicates that Covid-19 can lead to severe neurological complications.

Published in the journal Brain, the study described 43 cases of patients with Covid-19 who suffered either temporary brain dysfunction, strokes, nerve damage or other serious brain effects.

Each patient was either mildly affected or recovering from the virus.

The findings revealed that 12 patients had inflammation of the central nervous system, 10 had brain disease with delirium or psychosis, eight had strokes and another eight had peripheral nerve problems.

Out of the patients who had brain inflammation, nine of them were diagnosed with a rare, life-threatening condition called acute disseminated encephalomyelitis (ADEM).

One of the patients described in the study, a 55-year-old woman with no history of psychiatric illness, began to behave oddly after being discharged from hospital. She repeatedly put her coat on and off and began to hallucinate, seeing monkeys and lions in her house.

Another woman, 65, with a two-year history of cognitive decline, developed widespread involuntary movements. She had difficulty speaking and became disoriented and confused, and had hallucinations of people inside her house and objects flying around the room.

Covid-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus, is largely a respiratory illness that affects the lungs, but neuroscientists and brain doctors believe that its neurological consequences are concerning.

“Given that the disease has only been around for a matter of months, we might not yet know what the long-term damage Covid-19 can cause,” said Ross Paterson, who co-led the study. “Doctors need to be aware of possible neurological effects, as early diagnosis can improve patient outcomes.”

“My worry is that we have millions of people with Covid-19 now. And if in a year’s time we have 10 million recovered people, and those people have cognitive deficits…then that’s going to affect their ability to work and their ability to go about activities of daily living,” said Adrian Owen, a neuroscientist at Western University in Canada.

Owen underlined the need for more detailed studies and globalised data collection to build on emerging evidence. He runs an international research project where patients can complete a series of cognitive tests to identify whether their neurological functions have altered since contracting Covid-19.