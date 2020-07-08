Pounding rain that already caused deadly floods in southern Japan has been moving northeast, battering large areas of Japan's main island, swelling more rivers, triggering mudslides and destroying houses and roads.

At least 58 people have died in several days of flooding amid the Covid-19 pandemic.

By Wednesday morning, parts of Nagano and Gifu in central Japan were flooded by massive downpours.

Footage on NHK television showed swollen water in the Hida River gouging into the embankment, destroying a national highway along the river. In another central Japanese city of Gero, river water rose to just below the bridge above it.

In a mountainous town of Takayama, several houses were hit by a mudslide, with uprooted trees and other debris scattered around. It was not immediately known what happened to their residents.

Across the country, about 3.6 million people were advised to evacuate, although evacuation is not mandatory and the number of people who actually took shelter was not provided.

Japanese authorities have been warning local officials for months to include coronavirus measures in their disaster preparations.