French President Emmanuel Macron is complaining about Turkey’s involvement in Libya, accusing Ankara of playing a “dangerous game” in the country and warning its actions will not be tolerated.

His comments come months after Turkey responded to the UN-recognised and legitimate Libyan government’s request for help as warlord Khalifa Haftar’s militias encroached on the capital, Tripoli.

Turkey’s involvement in Libya is considered legal under the auspices of both Libyan and international law.

Ankara has therefore rubbished the suggestion that it is the party responsible for the situation in Libya, and has instead pointed to France’s role.

Haftar is backed by the UAE, Egypt, Russia, Saudi Arabia, and despite his reputation for committing atrocities and its own purported commitment to human rights, also France.

"The greatest obstacle to peace and stability in Libya is the support provided by France and some other countries to the illegitimate entities, which is contrary to the relevant UN Security Council resolutions," Turkish Foreign Ministry spokesman Hami Aksoy said in a statement.

Paris also faces criticism from fellow members of the EU for supporting a warlord responsible for so many atrocities against civilians.

Speaking after an attack at a migrant detention centre that killed at least 44 people, former Italian interior minister, Matteo Salvini, said: “Haftar is responsible for a criminal attack … I hope there is no one left, and I do not mention the French, who for economic and commercial reasons support an attack on civilian targets.”

Analysts say that for too long France has prioritised its economic interests over the well being of civilians.

Their arguments goes as follows: Libya under Gaddafi was a major exporter of crude oil to France, after his demise and subsequent civil conflict in the country, Paris has reasoned that another strongman, in this case Haftar, can ensure Libya once again becomes a reliable source of energy.

Undermining the GNA

While France has ostensibly promised to support the UN-recognised Government of National Accord (GNA), its actions on the ground show that it has worked glove in hand with Haftar to ensure it is undermined at every juncture.

Support for Haftar has taken place on the diplomatic level with frequent visits by Haftar to the Elysee, as well as through weapons supplies and even boots on the ground.