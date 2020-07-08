China has said it would "be happy to" participate in trilateral arms control negotiations with the United States and Russia, but only if Washington was willing to reduce its nuclear arsenal to Beijing's level.

Washington has repeatedly called for China to join in trilateral negotiations to extend New START, a flagship nuclear arms treaty between the United States and Russia that entered into force in 2011 and is due to expire in February next year.

Fu Cong, head of the arms control department of Chinese foreign ministry, reiterated to reporters in Beijing on Wednesday that China has no interest in joining the negotiation with former Cold War-era superpowers, given that the US nuclear arsenal is about 20 times the size of China's.

"I can assure you, if the US says that they are ready to come down to the Chinese level, China would be happy to participate the next day," he said. "But actually, we know that's not going to happen."

Obama-era treaty

Fu asserted that for the United States, asking China to participate in trilateral negotiations is "nothing but a ploy to divert attention" and an excuse for the United States to walk away from the New START extension.