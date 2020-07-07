Turkey has been a key transit point for migrants aiming to cross into Europe for a new life, especially for those fleeing war and persecution.

Thousands of migrants have been camping at Turkey's border with Greece after Ankara declared in late February that it would no longer stop them from going to Europe, accusing the EU of not upholding its part of the 2016 refugee deal.

Turkish officials on Monday announced that the Turkish Coast Guard rescued 65 asylum seekers in three separate boats in the Aegean Sea. According to the sources, the Greek coastguard pushed the two boats of asylum seekers back to the Turkish coast which were carrying thirty six people.

Greek coast guards are known for their ruthless behaviour toward refugees. They previously tried to sink boats as they tried to enter the Greek islands.

Turkey currently hosts almost four million refugees, mostly Syrians - this makes it the country that hosts the most in the world. The Turkish leadership has time and again urged Europe to step up their efforts to ensure those seeking asylum are treated fairly and not pushed away by using brute force.

As Germany is set to take over the European Union’s rotating presidency, Deutsche Welle reported that the country has plans to tackle long-standing reform of EU asylum rules. Germany’s interior minister, Horst Seehofer, has also called for setting up new asylum centres at the external borders of the European Union to screen asylum seekers before they enter Europe.

Although Germany seems to be in favour of the fair distribution of asylum seekers across the EU member states, possible resistance against any kind of mandatory distribution mechanism awaits the country.

Recently, the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) called on Germany to place refugee protection at the top of its agenda during its EU presidency of six months. The agency also stressed the importance of protecting those seeking asylum amid the Covid-19 pandemic and urged the European Union to take further steps to provide better protection for forcibly displaced people in Europe and abroad. The UNHCR is also calling for a “predictable mechanism” to disembark and relocate people rescued at sea.

Why people seek asylum

Despite the decisive calls from the UNHCR and the sensitivity surrounding this issue, asylum seekers have been facing harsh conditions - the worst affected are predominantly the elderly and children. Furthermore, the Greek government has been abusing them by firing tear gas shells, plastic bullets, sinking boats, hurling sound bombs and using water cannons to prevent them from entering the country.