North Korea says it has no immediate intent to resume a dialogue with the US as US Deputy Secretary of State Stephen Biegun arrived in South Korea for discussions on stalled nuclear diplomacy.

In a statement released through the North's official Korean Central News Agency on Tuesday, senior North Korean foreign ministry official Kwon Jong Gun also ridiculed “nonsensical” calls by South Korea for revived negotiations between the US and North Korea, saying it has lost its relevance as a mediator.

The State Department said Biegun, who is also President Donald Trump’s special representative for North Korea, will discuss cooperation on a range of issues in meetings this week with officials in South Korea and Japan, including the “final, fully verified denuclearisation” of North Korea.

Kwon's statement came hours before Biegun arrived at a US air base near Seoul. The US embassy said Biegun, members of his delegation and the military air crew were being tested for Covid-19 at the base and would proceed to Seoul after confirmation that all had negative test results.

No signs of talks ahead

Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong–un have met three times since embarking on high-stakes nuclear diplomacy in 2018. But negotiations have faltered since their second summit in February last year in Vietnam, where the Americans rejected North Korean demands for major sanctions relief in exchange for a partial surrender of its nuclear capability.

Amid the stalemate in talks, North Korea has repeatedly said in recent months that it would no longer give Trump the gift of high-profile meetings he could boast of as foreign policy achievements unless it gets something substantial in return.

North Korea has also been dialling up pressure on the South, cutting off virtually all cooperation and blowing up an inter-Korean liaison office in its territory last month, following months of frustration over Seoul’s unwillingness to defy US-led sanctions and restart joint economic projects that would help the North's broken economy.

“Explicitly speaking once again, we have no intention to sit face-to-face with US,” Kwon said in the statement.