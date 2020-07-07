Two people have died and another three have been injured in a pre-dawn explosion in a factory south of Tehran.

The blast, which took place in "a completely industrial zone" of Baqershahr, 23 kilometres from the capital, on Tuesday was caused by "workers being negligent whilst filling oxygen tanks", Iran's official IRNA agency quoted the town's governor as saying.

"The explosion ... was so powerful that the walls of the Saipapress factory nearby were also totally destroyed," Amin Babai said, without giving details on the function of the factory.

The incident took place inside the Oxijen factory at 2233 GMT on Monday, an emergency services spokesperson said, adding that all the casualties were male and that two of those wounded had been admitted to hospital.

Babai said that "firefighters had been on the scene" since shortly after the explosion and "prevented further fires and explosions".

It was the latest of a string of explosions to have hit the Tehran area and a key nuclear site in the past two weeks.

On July 1, a powerful explosion hit a health centre in the upmarket northern Tehran neighbourhood of Tajrish, killing 19 people and damaging nearby buildings.

