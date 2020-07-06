A morose anniversary passed this month for Iranians, as it has been more than thirty years since 3 July 1988, when the US warship Vincennes downed an Iranian civilian airliner, Iran Air Flight 655.

Iran suffered a similar tragedy in January 2020, when its military accidentally downed Ukraine International Airlines Flight 752 outside of Tehran, resulting in the death of 176 passengers, primarily Iranian civilians.

Both episodes occurred due to a conflict between Iran and the US that has been ongoing since the eighties, entering its fourth decade.

War has never been officially declared between the two states, but an analysis of the violent episodes in this wars-in-all-but-name informs how the tragedy of innocents on a civilian airliner were killed not once, but twice in the nation’s history.

The tanker war of the 80s

When Iraq invaded Iran in 1980, it began an eight-year war, the longest conventional war of the 20th century. Iraq was also responsible for initiating the “tanker war” in 1984, when its air force attacked oil tankers bound for Iranian ports, leading to Iranian retaliation.

This tanker war continued for years, internationalising the conflict, bringing in the US Navy. This US decision was hastened on May 17, 1987 when an Iraqi plane accidentally struck the American frigate “The Stark,” killing thirty-seven crew members.

Ironically, the US refocused attention away from Iraq and on Iran, arguing the Islamic Republic was responsible as it had failed to agree to negotiate an end to the war.

The US agreed to provide naval protection to Kuwaiti oil tankers by having them fly the American flag. Soon violence escalated. American-reflagged ships were targeted, and the US retaliated by striking Iranian offshore platforms and speedboats used by the Revolutionary Guards, and sinking two Iranian frigates, eliminating half of Iran’s navy.

Amid these hostilities on 3 July 1988 an Iranian civilian airbus with 290 passengers left Bandar Abbas for Dubai. The Vincennes, a US naval vessel, misidentified the airbus as a military aircraft and shot it down, killing all 290 on board.

Whether this incident was intentional or accidental is debated to this day.

From the Iranian perspective this attack convinced them they were in a de facto war with the US, lashing out in a form of vicarious vengeance in response to the 444-day hostage crisis that began in 1979.

Ultimately, it was the downing of its airliner that brought Iran to accept a ceasefire that ended the Iran-Iraq War. While Iran’s conflict with Iraq ended, its war with the US did not.

The ground war of the 2000s

If the episode of this “war” in the eighties was fought by naval vessels in the Gulf, the second phase was a proxy war fought on the ground.

After 2001, Bush had included the Islamic Republic in an “axis of evil,” which included Iraq and North Korea. In March 2003 the US was on Iran’s border after having just successfully invaded Iraq, a member of that “axis.”