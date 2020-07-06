WORLD
4 MIN READ
Chechen dissident shot dead in Austria
The 43-year-old asylum seeker, a vocal critic of the Chechen Republic's government, has been found dead with gunshot wounds near Austria's capital Vienna.
Chechen dissident shot dead in Austria
Police blocks a street near the site of a shooting in Gerasdorf, near Vienna, on July 4, 2020. / AFP
July 6, 2020

Austrian police have arrested two Russians from Chechnya over the fatal shooting of a Chechen dissident, officials said, fueling concerns over the security of Chechen government critics living in exile.

The 43-year-old asylum seeker, a vocal critic of the Chechen Republic's government, was found dead with gunshot wounds near the capital Vienna on Saturday.

Police arrested a 47-year-old Russian from Chechnya in the city of Linz, some 200 kilometres from Vienna, shortly after finding the body.

A second Russian, 37, also from Chechnya living in Austria, was detained Sunday for investigations into the murder.

Police and prosecutors said  on Monday the crime was still under investigation and it was too early to comment on any motive.

The dead dissident – identified by Russian media as Mamikhan Umarov now using the name Martin Beck – had given evidence in a 2017 murder case in Ukraine, the Ukrainian interior ministry said.

In that case, a gun attack near Kiev, a volunteer soldier, who had been accused of plotting to murder Russian President Vladimir Putin, was injured and his wife killed.

Umarov ran a video blog channel titled Anzor Tscharto Beck Martin, critical of Chechen leader Ramzan Kadyrov.

Chechnya is a predominantly Muslim Russian republic in the North Caucasus. Two wars in the 1990s triggered a wave of emigration, with many Chechens heading for western Europe.

But more Chechens have fled into exile in recent years because of disagreements with pro-Kremlin Kadyrov, who activists accuse of repeated rights violations.

Russia's Novaya Gazeta independent newspaper wrote that the murdered man was a "personal foe" of Kadyrov, and his Chechen-language blog was popular because of the "outspokenness of its author".

Recommended

It said he also gave "detailed evidence" on contract killings of Kadyrov's opponents to the Ukrainian SBU security service and counter-intelligence agencies.

Bullet-proof vest 

Former populist Ukrainian lawmaker Igor Mosiychuk, who also knew Umarov, wrote on Telegram messenger that the killing was "100 % committed by Russia."

He said Umarov, who he last saw in February, had asked his help with ordering a bullet-proof vest.

The Austria shooting has heightened concern over the security of Chechen dissidents living in exile.

In February, an exiled Chechen blogger also critical of Kadyrov fended off an attacker armed with a hammer.

A month earlier, Chechen opposition leader Imran Aliev was found dead in a hotel room in the northern French city of Lille, stabbed 135 times.

In Austria, Chechen dissident Umar Israilov was shot dead on a Vienna street in 2009.

In 2011 three ethnic Chechen men were convicted in Vienna for the murder.

Umarov, a former policeman who came to Austria in 2005, was one of the witnesses police questioned when investigating the Israilov killing, Austrian media reported.

He was from the same place as Israilov and knew some of the suspects, according to the reports.

SOURCE:AFP
Explore
Indonesia suspends TikTok licence over failure to share data
US judge dismisses lawsuit accusing UNRWA of funding Hamas
Sarah Mullally appointed first woman to lead Church of England
Syria goes to the polls: A primer on the first post-Assad electoral exercise
Manchester synagogue attack victim accidentally shot by officers – police
Israel illegally intercepts final Gaza-bound flotilla boat as far-right minister mocks activists
Putin warns Europe as world enters 'polycentric era'
Luxembourg’s grand duke to step down after 25 years, son set to succeed throne
Ecuador president says key gang leader with $1M bounty recaptured in Colombia
Munich airport reopens after drone disruption amid growing European security fears
Turkish President Erdogan marks 838th anniversary of Jerusalem's recapture
Russia open to Trump's Gaza peace plan but Palestinian statehood is key: Putin
Netflix loses over $15B in market value after Elon Musk calls for subscription cancellation
42,000 Palestinians in Gaza suffer life-changing injuries, one in four are children: WHO
US supplies of Tomahawks to Ukraine will be dangerously escalatory: Russia
Five years after Ladakh chill, India and China resume direct flights