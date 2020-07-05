A fire that broke out at Iran's Natanz nuclear facility on Thursday has caused significant damage that could slow the development of advanced centrifuges, an Iranian nuclear official said on Sunday.

Iran's top security body said on Friday that the cause of an incident and fire at the site had been determined and would be announced later.

Some Iranian officials have said it may have been caused by cyber sabotage and one warned that Tehran would retaliate against any country carrying out such attacks.

"The incident could slow down the development and production of advanced centrifuges in the medium term ... Iran will replace the damaged building with a bigger one that has more advanced equipment," Iran's state news agency IRNA quoted the spokesman for the country's Atomic Energy Organisation, Behrouz Kamalvandi, as saying.