New York prosecutors have charged a white woman who in May accused a black man of threatening her life in New York's Central Park with filing a false police report, Manhattan's district attorney has said.

The district attorney Cy Vance said Amy Cooper, 41, faces an Oct. 14 arraignment over the incident, which was captured on a video that went viral and touched off a national conversation about "white privilege."

"We are strongly committed to holding perpetrators of this conduct accountable," Vance said in a statement on Monday.

Filing a false report is a misdemeanor punishable by up to one year in jail.

Park encounter gone viral

Cooper had been walking her dog on May 25 in an area of Central Park known as the Ramble when she encountered Christian Cooper, an avid bird-watcher not related to her.

Christian Cooper filmed his namesake as she approached him after he requested she leash her dog in a wooded area of the park popular with bird watchers.

"I'm going to tell them there's an African-American man threatening my life," she tells Cooper, after dialing 911 and while struggling to control her dog.

"There is an African-American man, I'm in Central Park. He's recording me and threatening me and threatening my dog," she then tells the operator.