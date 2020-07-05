Italy has authorised charity vessel Ocean Viking to disembark 180 migrants rescued in the Mediterranean in Sicily, ship operator SOS Mediterranee said on Sunday.

"We have received instructions from the Italian maritime authorities to disembark those on board in Porto Empedocle," a spokesman for the charity told AFP, which has a correspondent on board.

The Ocean Viking is now heading for the port where it expects to arrive by Monday.

Italy has said that medics were testing the migrants before they would be transferred to a quarantine vessel in Sicily.

They have been on the Ocean Viking for over a week, with fights and suicide attempts on board prompting the charity to declare a state of emergency on Friday.

After the coronavirus tests, the migrants are expected to be transferred to the Moby Zaza quarantine ship in Porto Empedocle.