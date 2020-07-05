BIZTECH
Mercedes to recall at least 660,000 vehicles in China
The recall of 668,954 vehicles will begin on December 18 and includes several models made between February 2013 and June 2017.
A worker examines newly produced vehicles at the Beijing-Benz Automotive Co. Ltd in Beijing on May 13, 2020 / AP
July 5, 2020

Mercedes-Benz will recall more than 660,000 vehicles in China later this year for a possible oil leak.

A seal between a high-pressure fuel pump and a low-pressure fuel pipe could weaken over time, allowing oil to leak when the engine starts in cold weather, according to a notice published last week on the website of China’s State Administration for Market Regulation.

The official Xinhua News Agency reported the recall Sunday.

The recall of 668,954 vehicles will begin on December 18. It includes several models made between February 2013 and June 2017 including C-class, E-class, V-class, GLK-class, CLS-class, SLC-class, GLC SUV and VS20 VITO vehicles.

Most of the vehicles were made in China by Beijing Benz Automotive Co. About 12,500 were built by Fujian Benz Automotive Co. and about 36,000 were imported.

Dealers will replace faulty parts free of charge.

The announcement follows another recall that began last month of 4,653 imported Mercedes G-class sedans that had incorrect child-safety lock labels, Xinhua said.

Those vehicles were manufactured between February 14, 2018, and September 24, 2019.

SOURCE:AP
