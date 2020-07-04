WORLD
2 MIN READ
Deaths as 2 explosions rock Somalia cities
In Mogadishu, thick smoke billowed over the port area after police Colonel Ahmed Ali said the car bomber detonated near the gates of the motor vehicle imports duty authority headquarters.
Somali soldiers attend the scene where a suicide car bomber detonated near the gates of the motor vehicle imports duty authority headquarters near the port in Mogadishu, Somalia Saturday, July 4, 2020. / Reuters
July 4, 2020

Explosions have rocked two of Somalia's largest cities as officials said a suicide car bomber detonated near the port in Mogadishu and a land mine in a restaurant on the outskirts of Baidoa killed four people on Saturday.

Ali Abdullahi, an official with the Southwestern regional state, said that the mine was detonated by remote control as people were dining during the morning rush. Several others were wounded, he said.

There was no immediate claim of responsibility, but the al Qaeda-linked al Shabab group has targeted the city in the past.

In Mogadishu, thick smoke billowed over the port area after police Colonel Ahmed Ali said the car bomber detonated near the gates of the motor vehicle imports duty authority headquarters.

The bomber sped through the first security checkpoint before police officers opened fire at the vehicle which exploded outside the gates, said Ismail Mukhtar, spokesman for Somalia’s information ministry.

Five police officers were wounded, said Sadik Aden Ali, spokesman for Somalia’s police force.

The Somalia-based al Shabab often targets the capital with suicide bombings.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
