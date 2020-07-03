Two people have been shot dead and seven others injured during the funeral of a popular Ethiopian singer.

Soldiers opened fire on mourners heading to the funeral in the Ethiopian town of Ambo on Thursday. The assassination of the singer has sparked violence that has left around 100 dead.

Hachalu Hundessa, a member of the Oromo ethnic group, Ethiopia's largest, was shot dead by unknown attackers in the capital Addis Ababa on Monday night, fuelling ethnic tensions threatening the country's democratic transition.

His music gave voice to Oromos' widespread sense of economic and political marginalisation during years of anti-government protests that swept Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed to power in 2018.

Mourners blocked from attending funeral

The funeral was broadcasted live on the Oromia Broadcasting Network.

Despite the shockwave provoked by his death, only a few hundred attended the short but emotional service at a football stadium.

A medical official in the town and an opposition member said that security forces had blocked roads leading to the funeral, and fired at crowds trying to make their way there.

"There has been an operation today related to the funeral. Nine people have been shot and two of them have died in our hospital," said the official at the Ambo referral hospital on condition of anonymity.

Filenbar Uma, a member of the opposition Oromo Liberation Front in Ambo, described security forces shooting as "people were kept from going" to the funeral.

'True freedom fighter'

Hachalu's casket was driven into the stadium in Ambo in a black car, accompanied by a brass band and men on horseback. He was later buried at an Orthodox church in the town.

"He was a true freedom fighter," Belay Aqenaw, the funeral's organiser, said in a speech. "He was a singer who raised our spirits."

Hachalu's death sparked protests in the capital and across the Oromia region – the largest of the country's ethnic federal states – which surrounds Addis Ababa.

Oromia regional police said on Thursday that 87 people, including four of the region's police officers, had been killed over the last three days, with 76 seriously injured.

In a separate statement, Addis Ababa's police said 10 people had been killed in the capital over that period, including two officers, which raises the total official toll to 97.