Seven years ago, Egypt’s putschist president, Abdel Fattah al-Sisi, organised a military coup against Mohamed Morsi, the country's first democratically elected president. Since then, Egypt's social and economic conditions have deteriorated to the point that it is no longer considered to be a free country, according to the latest ratings of Freedom House.

Many regional observers consider today's Egypt worse than the one ruled by its authoritarian president, Hosni Mubarak, who ran the country for 30 years.

According to Human Rights Watch, the Mubarak regime used its fight against terrorism as an excuse to restrict freedom of speech and control public spaces. The arrests of journalists and activists became one of the main hallmarks of Mubarak's iron-fisted approach.

But today, under Sisi's control, Egypt's human rights conditions are at their lowest. The state repression aided and abetted by the country's powerful military, has stifled not only the people, but also their economic opportunities. Many experts say that another popular revolt is brewing and once it explodes, it will morph into a people’s movement which will prove much bigger than the 2011 Arab Spring protests - this resulted in Mubarak’s resignation.

Sisi's stranglehold

President Sisi has been building a pro-regime narrative, and he has done this largely by obtaining a near-total control of the media. Recently, the country’s Council for Media Regulation concluded that news outlets and social media users will not be allowed to cover or discuss ‘sensitive’ issues such as Ethiopia's Renaissance Dam, the coronavirus and the conflicts in Libya and the Sinai Peninsula.

According to the council’s decision, only the information obtained from official authorities could be reported, and legal action will be taken against the violators.

“The country is going through a dangerous and sensitive period which requires the concentrated efforts of all national powers to maintain the country’s national security," the council said in a statement.

This was not the first step towards stifling press freedom. Since 2013, several reports have suggested that thousands of journalists, activists and even children and some foreigners have been arrested on whimsical grounds. Human Rights Watch last year documented that over 60,000 people had been arrested on 'political grounds' in Egypt.

Sisi's regime has been using laws to silence critics. The regime was also quick to block thousands of websites that were set up to spread opposition to the government’s constitutional amendments, ones that would allow Sisi to extend his rule through 2030.

The latest offensive last month saw journalist Mohamed Mounir arrested because of his coverage of the Covid-19 crisis, and so were the relatives of a prominent human rights defender Mohamed Soltan, a US resident and a critic of the Sisi regime. The other case was Nora Younis. She is the editor of al-Manassa news website and was arrested by regime police following the raid of the website's offices.