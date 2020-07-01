King Philippe of Belgium sent a letter on Tuesday to the President of the Democratic Republic of the Congo, expressing his "deepest regret" over the atrocities committed by his ancestor Leopold II during the height of Belgium's colonial rule over the African country.

Although the letter was a watershed moment for DRC, which celebrated the 60th anniversary of its independence day on June 30, it fell short of a formal apology.

Talking to TRT World, Congolese human rights activist Vava Tampa said; “We are angry, disappointed, furious, boiling...you name it. It’s not good enough.”

Founder of rights group, Save the Congo, Tampa questioned King Philippe’s regret for what has been estimated as ten million deaths of Congolese people by Leopold II's forces, saying "Belgium owes Congo reparations.”

In his letter, the monarch wrote: “I would like to express my deepest regrets for these wounds of the past, the pain of which is now revived by the discrimination still too present in our societies”.

“I will continue to fight all forms of racism. I encourage the reflection that has been initiated by our parliament so that our memory is definitively pacified”.

No reparations

The statue of the infamous King Leopold II was removed by protesters from a public square in the city of Antwerp earlier this month amid growing worldwide protests against the West’s racist colonial past. This shift was triggered by the killing of a black man, George Floyd, by a white policeman in the US.

King Philippe's letter drew reaction from Congolese and African people, with many activists pointing out that the King did not offer a full apology or any kind of reparation for the murder of 10 million people in ‘Congo Free State’, now the Democratic Republic of Congo. The use of slave labour in order to develop vast rubber reserves, as well as maiming and torture, cost between 10 and 15 million lives.

Another Congolese activist, Maurice Carney, who heads a nonprofit named Friends of the Congo, told TRT World that King Philippe's is not the first acknowledgement of crimes against humanity committed against the Congolese people during Leopold II's reign.

"In 2002, Belgium apologized for its role in the assassination of Congo's first democratically elected Prime Minister, Patrice Lumumba whose birthday we will celebrate on July 2nd," said Carney.