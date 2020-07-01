Germany has secured enough supplies for now of remdesivir – set to become the first Covid-19 treatment approved in Europe – and is banking on developer Gilead Sciences Inc to meet future needs.

"The federal government has early on secured remdesivir for the treatment of coronavirus patients. Currently, there are still sufficient reserves," Germany's health ministry said in a written statement on Wednesday.

One of the few treatments shown to alter the course of Covid-19, remdesivir is expected to be in high demand. The intravenously administered medicine has won emergency-use authorisation in several countries and full approval in Japan after a clinical trial showed it helped shorten hospital stays.

With a conditional market approval, which is expected to be issued by the EU Commission this week, comes an obligation to deliver sufficient quantities in the future, it added.

"We trust Gilead will meet this obligation," the ministry said.

US hoarding drug