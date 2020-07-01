Turkey has detained 11 people after a boat carrying up to 60 migrants sank in a lake in the eastern province of Van, leaving at least six dead.

Turkish Interior Minister Suleyman Soylu said on Wednesday the boat sank on Saturday evening in Lake Van, reportedly because of stormy weather, and that a search for the missing is underway.

He said six bodies had been found but the status of the other passengers, believed to include women and children, was not clear.

Soylu said authorities were alerted to the incident only a day after the boat capsized.

The migrants included Afghans, Pakistanis and Iranians, Turkish local media channel Haberturk reported.

Lake serves as entry point

The lake is near the border with Iran, from where migrants regularly cross into Turkey, heading west toward Europe.

The lake, which is completely within Turkey's borders, is on the path of migrants attempting to reach western Turkey from Iran, Afghanistan, and other countries.