British Prime Minister Boris Johnson told Israel it should not go ahead with a plan to annex parts of the occupied West Bank, cautioning that London would not recognise any changes to the 1967 lines.

"Annexation would represent a violation of international law," Johnson said in an opinion piece forYedioth Ahronoth, Israel’s top-selling daily. "It would also be a gift to those who want to perpetuate the old stories about Israel."

"I profoundly hope that annexation does not go ahead," he said. "If it does, the UK will not recognise any changes to the 1967 lines, except those agreed between both parties."

Annexation unlikely for Wednesday

Israel's foreign minister said a move toward the proposed annexation of occupied West Bank land was unlikely on Wednesday, the start date set by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's government for discussing such a move.

"It seems unlikely to me that this will happen today," Gabi Ashkenazi, a member of the centrist Blue and White party that is a coalition partner of Netanyahu's conservative Likud, told Israel's Army Radio.

"I reckon there will be nothing today, regarding (the extension of Israeli) sovereignty."

30 percent of the West Bank