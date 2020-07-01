Hong Kong police have arrested more than 300 people –– including nine under China's new national security law –– as thousands defied a ban on protests on the anniversary of the city's handover to China.

Police on Wednesday used water cannon, pepper spray and tear gas throughout in a series of confrontations with protesters, a day after China drew global criticism for imposing the controversial legislation on the financial hub.

Beijing said the law would restore stability after nearly a year of unrest, but instead it sparked the worst street violence in months.

Details released by police accused those arrested under the new legislation of possessing independence flags, stickers, and flyers.

Anti-Bejing protests

"Advocacy for the independence of Hong Kong is against the law," security minister John Lee told reporters.

Still, many of those protesting chanted independence slogans –– itself now against the law.

"What this authoritarian regime wants to do is to terrorise the people and stop them from coming out," Chris To, a 49-year-old anti-Beijing protester, told AFP news agency.

Hong Kong marks China rule

Earlier on Wednesday, Hong Kong's leader strongly endorsed the new security law in her speech marking anniversary of the city's handover from colonial Britain.

"This decision was necessary and timely to maintain Hong Kong’s stability," Carrie Lam said following a flag-raising ceremony and the playing of China's national anthem.

A pro-democracy political party, The League of Social Democrats, organised a protest march during the flag-raising ceremony preceding Lam’s speech.

About a dozen participants chanted slogans echoing demands from protesters last year for political reform and an investigation into accusation of police abuse.

The law’s passage on Tuesday further blurs the distinction between the legal systems of semi-autonomous Hong Kong, which maintained aspects of British law after the 1997 handover, and the mainland’s authoritarian Communist Party system.

Critics say the law effectively ends the “one country, two systems” framework under which Hong Kong was promised a high degree of autonomy.

The law directly targets some of the actions of anti-government protesters last year, which included attacks on government offices and police stations, damage to subway stations, and the shutdown of the city’s international airport.

Acts of vandalism against government facilities or public transit can be prosecuted as subversion or terrorism, while anyone taking part in activities deemed as secessionist would also be in violation of the new law.

The law takes immediate effect and its consequences could come swiftly. Hong Kong's police force issued a statement saying they would consider as illegal any flag or banner raised by protesters deemed to be promoting Hong Kong's separation from China or expressing support for independence for Tibet, Xinjiang Uighur Autonomous Region and the self-governing island democracy of Taiwan that China claims as its own.

Concerns have also been raised over the fate of key opposition figures, some of whom have already been charged for taking part in protests, as well as the disqualification of candidates for the Legislative Council elections scheduled for September.

Life imprisonment

Under the law, those found guilty of inciting secessionist, subversive, terrorist activities and colluding with foreign forces could face life imprisonment if they are deemed masterminds of such activities.