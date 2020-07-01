At least three people have been killed and others critically injured when protests erupted in Ethiopia after a prominent singer from the country's largest ethnic group was shot dead.

Youths enraged by the killing of a popular protest singer burned tyres during demonstrations on Tuesday in Ethiopia's capital, in a display of anger from the prime minister's own Oromo ethnic community.

There was also heavy violence in the town of Adama, with victims reporting they had been shot by security forces, said Dr. Desalegn Fekadu, a surgeon at the Adama Hospital.

"There are a lot of casualties, most of them are bullet injuries. Three patients died and there are still critical patients," he told AFP.

"There are also more than 10 patients with burn injuries. They said their houses were set on fire."

Spokesmen for the federal police and the Oromia regional police said they did not have any immediate information on casualties.

Addis Ababa city police commissioner Getu Argaw told state media late on Monday that Hachalu Hundeessaa had been shot dead at around 9:30 in the evening. Some suspects had been detained, he said, giving no further details.

On Tuesday morning the normally busy streets of Addis Ababa were eerily empty as protesters lit fires and chanted slogans.

The internet connection to Ethiopia, Africa's second most populous nation, appeared to be down, a common occurrence during political protests.