The US will continue to depend on Turkish manufacturing for key parts of F-35 fighter jets through 2022.

A Bloomberg reported on Tuesday cited a Pentagon official who said Turkish defence contractors would supply key components including the fighter jets centre fuselage and 139 parts of the engine propulsion system.

Although Turkey is still banned from buying F-35s after purchasing Russia’s S-400 air defence system, Lieutenant Colonel Mike Andrews, a Defense Department spokesman, said a decision was made in late 2019 "to honour existing contractual arrangements and accept delivery of parts that were already on contract."

Andrews emphasised that the aim is to "avoid costly, disruptive and wasteful contract terminations."

The decision was mentioned in the Government Accountability Office's report in May, the report said.

Andrews added that alternate sources "have been identified for all Turkish-made parts and will be utilised as the Turkish contracts lapse and material is delivered."

