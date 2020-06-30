Sudanese protesters are back on the streets to pressure transitional authorities, demanding justice for those killed in the uprising last year that led to the military’s ouster of longtime autocrat Omar al Bashir.

As the rallies got underway on Tuesday, police used tear gas to disperse protesters marching on a road leading to the airport in the capital, Khartoum.

There were no immediate reports of casualties.

Security forces closed off major roads and streets leading to government and military headquarters in Khartoum ahead of the protests, which fall on the anniversary of the Islamist-backed coup that brought al Bashir to power in 1989, toppling Sudan’s previously elected government.

The protests are also the first major demonstrations since rallies last year, three months after al Bashir ouster, when hundreds of thousands of protesters took to the streets in Sudan’s capital and elsewhere in the country to pressure then-ruling military council to hand over power to a civilian government,

Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok on Monday sought to reassure the protesters, saying that their demands are “legitimate” and “necessary to correct the revolution’s track”.

He said the military-civilian alliance that rules Sudan during this transitional period was “sensitive and critical”, adding that there are many “difficulties” that threaten its stability. He did not elaborate.

Hamdok promised his transitional government would work to carry out the protesters’ demands in the next two weeks.

“In the coming days, a number of decisive decisions ... will follow,” he said. “Some of them may have a significant impact, politically, economically and socially, and some parties will try to use them to fuel and create instability.”

Earlier in June, security forces arrested at least nine leaders of al-Bashir’s now dissolved National Congress Party and Islamists for plotting “hostilities” against the government, Information Minister Faisal Saleh said on Monday.

They were arrested in a raid on a house in Khartoum on June 18, and brought to prosecutors for further investigations, Saleh said.