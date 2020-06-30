What did independence actually mean? This is one of the questions I am asked almost religiously every June 30th as Grand Kalle’s “Independence Cha Cha,” the first Pan-African hit, plays on a loudspeaker in the background.

Does it mean sovereignty?

As the sun rose on Thursday, June 30, 1960, my beloved Democratic Republic of Congo — Europe’s most significant and geostrategic colony — broke free from 75-years of Belgian rule. My grandfather, a World War II veteran, was one of the 14 million Congolese who celebrated.

A historic video of this watershed moment on YouTube shows Patrice Lumumba, the 35-year-old man who co-led the fight for independence, on stage in Palais de la Nation exhorting Congolese who prayed and toiled, died and wept, and fought and resisted for independence.

King Baudouin of Belgium, the great-grandson of the infamous and monstrous King Leopold II, sat directly before him. In the audience was also Colonel Frederic Vandewalle — the Belgian officer who would in less than seven months play a notorious role in Lumumba’s assassination; the most important assassination of the 20th century.

"I ask all of you […] to mark this June 30, 1960, as an illustrious date that will be ever engraved in your hearts, a date whose meaning you will proudly explain to your children, so that they in turn might relate to their grandchildren and great-grandchildren the glorious history of our struggle for freedom,” Lumumba declared.

With this evocative phrase, Lumumba framed the purpose and higher cause of independence that would continue throughout the 20th century and into the 21st. Maybe even 22nd. Whenever I watch that video, or reread his speech, it's an emotional experience.

The first European colonists to establish a presence in 'Kongo', as it was then spelled, were the Portuguese in 1482, ten years before Christopher Columbus had ‘discovered’ the United States.

The Belgians (first their king, Leopold II, and then their state) began to dominate Congo in 1885 after the Berlin Conference. And, in my opinion, the 75-years of Belgian rule in Congo as well as its after-party did more harm to Congo then the 400 years of the slave trade.

Between 1885 and 1908, King Leopold’s agents in Congo Free State killed 10 million Congolese in an attempt to gain control of Congo's rubber and ivory. That was equivalent to half of Congo’s population as well as to the 11 million souls historians say Africa lost to slavery between the 15th and 19th century. Half of them, too, came from 'Kongo'. These figures never fail to shake me. In fact, they are one of the reasons I always mark Independence Day.