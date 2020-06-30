The United States has ended sensitive defence exports to Hong Kong, further ramping up pressure in a row over the financial capital's autonomy from China.

The US announced the decision on Monday hours after China said it would curb visas to some Americans heading to Hong Kong, itself a response to a US move.

The United States has been leading a global uproar over a national security law which Hong Kong activists say will destroy the city's freedoms and was passed by China on Tuesday morning.

Export to Hong Kong or China?

"We can no longer distinguish between the export of controlled items to Hong Kong or to mainland China," US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said in a statement.

"We cannot risk these items falling into the hands of the People's Liberation Army, whose primary purpose is to uphold the dictatorship of the CCP by any means necessary," he said, referring to the Chinese Communist Party.

The direct impact will be modest.

The Department of State last year approved $2.4 million in defence sales to Hong Kong, of which $1.4 million worth was actually sent, including firearms and ammunition for law enforcement, according to official figures.

The Department of Commerce simultaneously said it was revoking its special status for Hong Kong.

1997 promise of Hong Kong autonomy

It will now treat the financial hub the same as China for so-called dual-use exports that have both military and civilian applications – and which are highly restricted when sought by Beijing.

China promised autonomy for Hong Kong before Britain returned the territory in 1997 but wants no repeat of massive and sometimes destructive protests that rocked the territory last year.

"It gives us no pleasure to take this action, which is a direct consequence of Beijing's decision to violate its own commitments under the UN-registered Sino-British Joint Declaration," Pompeo said.

Tit-for-tat visa curbs