Turkey has killed at least 41 terrorists as part of Operation Claw-Tiger in northern Iraq and seized large number of weapons and ammunition.

"All our troops burst on the pre-determined areas with attacking air operations. They are working day and night, and the efforts are ongoing to take these regions under control," Defence Minister Hulusi Akar said on Monday.

His remarks came during a weekly meeting of the chief of general staff, commanders of air, land and naval forces via a video link.

The commander of the Turkish Task Force in Afghanistan and the head of military representative of Turkey in NATO headquarters were also in attendance of the meeting.

"We have achieved notable successes with our efforts so far. 41 terrorists have been neutralised, a large number of weapons, ammunition, tools, and life-sustaining materials belonging to the terrorists have been seized," Akar added.

He also said that at least 81 terrorist hideouts in northern Iraq were demolished by Turkish air forces in the Operation Claw-Eagle on June 15.