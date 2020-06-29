TÜRKİYE
At least 41 terrorists killed by Turkish forces in northern Iraq
Defence Minister Hulusi Akar says that at least 81 terrorist hideouts in northern Iraq were also demolished by Turkish air forces in the Operation Claw-Eagle on June 15.
Turkey's National Defence Minister Hulusi Akar, second right, and Turkish army's top commanders arrive to inspect troops at the border with Syria, in Hatay, Turkey, Monday, February 3, 2020. / AP
June 29, 2020

Turkey has killed at least 41 terrorists as part of Operation Claw-Tiger in northern Iraq and seized large number of weapons and ammunition.

"All our troops burst on the pre-determined areas with attacking air operations. They are working day and night, and the efforts are ongoing to take these regions under control," Defence Minister Hulusi Akar said on Monday.

His remarks came during a weekly meeting of the chief of general staff, commanders of air, land and naval forces via a video link. 

The commander of the Turkish Task Force in Afghanistan and the head of military representative of Turkey in NATO headquarters were also in attendance of the meeting.

"We have achieved notable successes with our efforts so far. 41 terrorists have been neutralised, a large number of weapons, ammunition, tools, and life-sustaining materials belonging to the terrorists have been seized," Akar added.

He also said that at least 81 terrorist hideouts in northern Iraq were demolished by Turkish air forces in the Operation Claw-Eagle on June 15.

"Our targets are only terrorists, we are respecting the territorial integrity of our neighbour Iraq," he added.

He stressed that Turkish forces are quite careful to not harm civilians as well as historical and religious buildings.

READ MORE: Why Turkey is targeting PKK terrorists in northern Iraq

Operations Claw-Tiger and Claw-Eagle were launched earlier this month to ensure the safety of Turkish people and borders by eliminating the threat of PKK and other terrorist groups, who often use northern Iraq to plan cross-border attacks.

In its more than 30-year terror campaign against Turkey, the PKK - listed as a terrorist organisation by Turkey, the US and EU - has been responsible for the deaths of 40,000 people, including women, children and infants.

SOURCE:AA
