WORLD
5 MIN READ
Why are racist statues falling in the West but rising in Bosnia?
Many still believe playwright Handke did not deserve the Nobel Prize for Literature, but plans for a statue of the Austrian have now crossed the line.
Why are racist statues falling in the West but rising in Bosnia?
Bosnian war survivors protest Peter Handke’s Nobel prize win. / AP
By Elis Gjevori
June 29, 2020

Controversial Nobel Prize winner for Literature, Peter Handke, will soon see a statue erected in his honour in the city of Banja Luka in Bosnia and Herzegovina.

Most Bosnian cities have declared Handke a persona non grata over his support for the late Serbian President, Slobodan Milosevic, who died in prison in the Hague just months before the conclusion of his four year trial for war crimes.

The city of Banja Luka, however, is in the Serb-dominated entity of Srpska, where the Nobel Prize winner is not regarded as controversial.

“For Bosnians, this is an insult,” says Dr Hikmet Karcic, a genocide scholar in Sarajevo.

“Serb nationalists and in this case the Banja Luka authorities will endorse anyone who is a supporter of historical revisionism,” added Karcic, speaking to TRT World.

When the playwright and novelist won the prestigious award in 2019, many of his contemporaries described it as a “troubling choice” given the authors “shocking ethical blindness.”

A lack of moral compass had led Handke to make statements about Bosnian Muslims killing themselves in Sarajevo so as to lay the blame at Serbia’s door. With regards to the Srebrenica genocide, in which Serb forces systematically killed more than 8,000 Muslim men and boys, Handke believed both sides were to blame.

In the Serb-dominated region of Srpska, however, a different perspective has evolved, which is out of sync with the widely accepted facts of what unfolded during the Bosnian war of 1992-1995.

“When the Handke affair was occurring, the Banja Luka authorities recommended him to be named honorary citizen. So this is just a natural sequence of events and genocide denial,” says Karcic.

Reactions on social media by Bosnians have made clear that such a statute would be unwelcome. 

Recommended

There is much discussion swirling around the world about the removal of statues that may have links to racially controversial history, but Srpska appears to be going in the opposite direction.

The Serbian sculptor, Bojan Mikulic, who has been commissioned for the Handke statue, was less circumspect than many of the critics.

“I was extremely glad when the proposal to work with this person arrived. I think it is the first big standing figure of Handke and it will be permanently placed in Banja Luka . Banja Luka will get an important landmark, I am sure time will show that we did a nice job for our city and its history," he said, speaking to a local media outlet.

In 2018, the region of Srpska erected a statue of Vitaly Churkin, the former Russian ambassador to the UN who vetoed a resolution condemning the Srebrenica massacre as genocide.

A petition was launched in October last year to lobby the committee that awarded the Nobel Prize to strip Handke of the accolade.

The petition has so far gathered more than 60,000 signatures with the petitioner arguing that 

“Peter Handke is an apologist for the “butcher of Balkans” Slobodan Milosevic. A person who defends such a monster does not deserve a simplest literary recognition let alone a Nobel Prize.”

In his book, “A Journey to the Rivers: Justice for Serbia”, Handke argued that the Western press had unfairly victimised Serbia as the aggressor in the Balkans.

When Slobodan Milosevic died in 2006, Handke attended his funeral and delivered a speech stating that he was close to the late dictator.

He later explained his decision by saying his presence was not aimed at eliciting a show of support, but to speak out against the people that had misrepresented Milosevic’s legacy.

Milosevic was indicted and charged with crimes against humanity, which also included deportation, forcible transfer, murder and persecutions on political, racial and religious grounds. Before his conviction, he died in prison.

SOURCE:TRT World
Explore
Malaysia seeks Türkiye's help to bring home volunteers after Israeli attack on Gaza flotilla
Indonesia suspends TikTok licence over failure to share data
US judge dismisses lawsuit accusing UNRWA of funding Hamas
Sarah Mullally appointed first woman to lead Church of England
Syria goes to the polls: A primer on the first post-Assad electoral exercise
Manchester synagogue attack victim accidentally shot by officers – police
Israel illegally intercepts final Gaza-bound flotilla boat as far-right minister mocks activists
Putin warns Europe as world enters 'polycentric era'
Luxembourg’s grand duke to step down after 25 years, son set to succeed throne
Ecuador president says key gang leader with $1M bounty recaptured in Colombia
Munich airport reopens after drone disruption amid growing European security fears
Turkish President Erdogan marks 838th anniversary of Jerusalem's recapture
Russia open to Trump's Gaza peace plan but Palestinian statehood is key: Putin
Netflix loses over $15B in market value after Elon Musk calls for subscription cancellation
42,000 Palestinians in Gaza suffer life-changing injuries, one in four are children: WHO
US supplies of Tomahawks to Ukraine will be dangerously escalatory: Russia