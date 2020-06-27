Anadolu Agency contacted US-led coalition's spokesman Colonel Myles Caggins about the reported aid but he referred the question to the State Department.

Caggins said the coalition recently provided $1.2 million for Covid-19 prevention and medical supplies to the SDF, which is largely manned by YPG/PKK terrorists.

A State Department spokesperson said the agency did not provide any financial aid to the SDF.

The PKK is a designated terrorist organisation in Turkey and the US, but Washington has refrained from similarly labelling its Syrian cousin as it continues to rely heavily on the YPG as its primary partner in northeastern Syria despite Ankara's objections.

US support for the YPG, the PKK’s Syrian offshoot, has been a major strain on US-Turkish relations.

In its more than 30-year armed campaign against Turkey, the PKK has been responsible for the deaths of 40,000 people, including women, children, and infants.

