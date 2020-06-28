Authorities are investigating a fatal shooting at a park in downtown Louisville, Kentucky, where demonstrators had gathered to protest the death of Breonna Taylor.

Shots were fired at Jefferson Square Park on Saturday night, Louisville Metro police said in a statement, followed by calls that the Jefferson County Sheriff's Department was performing life-saving measures on a male who died at the scene.

Shortly after, police were told of a shooting victim across the street at the Hall of Justice. That person was hospitalised with non-life-threatening injuries.

Video posted on social media appeared to show a man opening fire into the park as protesters scrambled for cover.

The footage later showed at least one protester bleeding profusely on the ground.

Officers cleared the park and police “are trying to gather as much information as possible in order to identify all who were involved in the incident,” the statement said.

No information about arrests, possible suspects and the victims' identities and ages was immediately released. Officials did not immediately release additional information.