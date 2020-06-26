Pakistan is doing too little to counter terrorist groups, particularly those taking aim at rival India and the dreaded Haqqani network operating in Afghanistan, Washington’s annual terrorism report said.

Islamabad bristled at the criticism in the US State Department report, saying it has been relentless in its assistance to Washington as the United States brokered a peace deal with the Taliban, which it signed in February. At the time, the deal was touted as Afghanistan’s best chance in four decades of finding lasting peace.

Expected steps

Amir Rana, executive director of the Pakistan Institute for Peace Studies, which tracks militant groups, said the report is a warning to Pakistan that it needs to do more to target terrorist financing and dismantle terrorist networks if it wants to avoid being blacklisted by the Financial Action Task Force, the global money laundering and terrorist financing watchdog based in Paris.

Pakistan, which was put on a so-called grey list by the task force in 2018, was given a further reprieve this month to avoid the blacklist by meeting a series of benchmarks set by the task force. If Pakistan is put on a blacklist, its international borrowing would be severely restricted.

“The tone of the report this year was more critical than the previous year's,” said Rana on Friday. “This is a warning that it needs to do more to stay off the blacklist, to dismantle terrorist groups still operating in Pakistan.”

Pakistan's Foreign Ministry in a statement late on Thursday called the report disappointing.

What has been done?