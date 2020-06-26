A suspect has been shot dead and six people, including a police officer, have been injured in a "serious incident" in the Scottish city of Glasgow, police said on Friday.

"The individual who was shot by armed police has died. Six other people are in hospital for treatment to their injuries including a police officer, who is in a critical but stable condition," Scotland's assistant police chief Steve Johnson said in a statement.

Police Scotland said the incident, which took place around 1:15pm local time (1215 GMT), has been contained and that there is no threat to the wider public.

Johnson said police are not looking for anyone else in relation to the incident.

The Scottish Police Federation, which represents the large majority of Scottish police officers, said it has notified the family of the injured officer.

According to Sky News, there have been a number of people injured.

An eyewitness told Sky News she had seen several people covered in blood being treated by emergency services, and armed police on the scene, at around 1:15 (1215 GMT). Sky said there were fatalities.

British media reported that three people were killed in the attack.

Greater Glasgow Police said emergency services were dealing with an incident on West George Street in the centre of Glasgow.