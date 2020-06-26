WORLD
3 MIN READ
Police officer injured, suspect shot dead in stabbing attack in Glasgow
Assistant Chief Constable Steve Johnson, of Police Scotland, said the incident was "contained" and there was no risk to the general public.
Emergency responders are seen near a scene of reported stabbings, in Glasgow, Scotland, Britain, June 26, 2020, in this picture obtained from social media. / Reuters
June 26, 2020

A suspect has been shot dead and six people, including a police officer, have been injured in a "serious incident" in the Scottish city of Glasgow, police said on Friday.

"The individual who was shot by armed police has died. Six other people are in hospital for treatment to their injuries including a police officer, who is in a critical but stable condition," Scotland's assistant police chief Steve Johnson said in a statement.

Police Scotland said the incident, which took place around 1:15pm local time (1215 GMT), has been contained and that there is no threat to the wider public.

Johnson said police are not looking for anyone else in relation to the incident.

The Scottish Police Federation, which represents the large majority of Scottish police officers, said it has notified the family of the injured officer.

According to Sky News, there have been a number of people injured.

An eyewitness told Sky News she had seen several people covered in blood being treated by emergency services, and armed police on the scene, at around 1:15 (1215 GMT). Sky said there were fatalities.

British media reported that three people were killed in the attack.

Heavy measures

Greater Glasgow Police said emergency services were dealing with an incident on West George Street in the centre of Glasgow.

Recommended

"The situation is contained at this time and there is no danger to the general public," police said.

Scotland Police said they are continuing to deal with the incident and asked people to avoid the area. 

A heavy police presence on West George Street is in place with more than a dozen police vehicles in attendance.

Images on social media appear to show armed police entering a building and a large number of emergency vehicles outside.

Government reaction

Scottish First Minister Nicola Sturgeon said the reports are “truly dreadful” and that she is being updated.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said he was “deeply saddened by the terrible incident in Glasgow” and that his thoughts are with “all the victims and their families.”

Last week, three people died in the southern English town of Reading when a man wielding a five-inch knife went on a rampage in a park. Police said they were treating that incident as terrorism.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
