India has begun issuing controversial "domicile certificates" to thousands of non-Kashmiris. Critics have long warned settling non-locals in disputed Himalayan territory is an attempt to effect demographic change in the Muslim-majority region.

One of the first outsiders to get the certificate was Navin Kumar Choudhary, a senior civil servant from eastern India's Bihar state, The Tribune newspaper reported on Friday.

It said Choudhary is among nearly 25,000 people who have been handed the domicile certificate, which allows non-Kashmiris to assume jobs and purchase land in the tiny Himalayan territory bitterly contested by Pakistan and India.

Citing official records, the newspaper said the Indian government has received 33,157 applications for domicile certificates "and over 25,000 people have been granted the citizenship certificate."

Changing demographics

Domicile certificates were also given to hundreds of Hindu refugees who migrated to Kashmir from Pakistan after 1947 and Indian sanitation workers, who entered Kashmir in 1957.

Recently, amid the ongoing Covid-19 lockdown, New Delhi introduced controversial domicile laws that made an unspecified number of its citizens eligible for jobs and residency in disputed Kashmir.

India has made it mandatory for local revenue officers to issue the residency certificates in 15 days. Any delay on the part of the officer would result in a salary deduction of $660 from the officer's monthly salary.

Kashmiris, including those associated with pro-India parties, say the "illegal" and "unconstitutional" laws are aimed at reducing Muslims –– who account for 68 percent of the population –– to a minority group by settling Hindus (currently 28 percent) in large numbers.

